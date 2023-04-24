2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Bank of NT Butterfield & Son: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 5:03 PM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Monday reported net income of $62.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, said it had earnings of $1.24 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $184.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $147.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

