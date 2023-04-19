Live Radio
Banco Latinoamericano: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 5:02 AM

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $37 million.

The Panama City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.

Banco Latinoamericano shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

