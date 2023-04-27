Banco Bilbao: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.98…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.98 billion.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $7.46 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.46 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

Banco Bilbao shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 52% in the last 12 months.

