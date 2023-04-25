2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
BancFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot



The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 5:05 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $57.5 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

BancFirst shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $78.16, a decline of 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

