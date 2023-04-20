COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Banc of California: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 6:11 AM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.3 million.

The bank, based in Santa Ana, California, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The banking service and lending company posted revenue of $114.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80.9 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.2 million.

Banc of California shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36% in the last 12 months.

