Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Badger Meter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Badger Meter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $19.4 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $159.1 million in the period.

Badger Meter shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up