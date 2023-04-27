AXT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.3 million,…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $19.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.13. A year ago, they were trading at $5.76.

