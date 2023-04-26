Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $57.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $229.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.1 million.

Aspen Technology expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.63 to $5.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.

Aspen Technology shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $231.79, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.

