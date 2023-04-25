2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Asbury Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 7:11 AM

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $181.4 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $8.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.94 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

Asbury Automotive shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

