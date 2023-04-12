Argan: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.6 million.…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.6 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1 per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $118.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.1 million, or $2.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $455 million.

Argan shares have climbed 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.91, a decline of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

