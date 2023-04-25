Ares Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $278 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $278 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $618 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631.6 million.

Ares Capital shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.

