Arcosa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $55.7 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $55.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.06 per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $549.2 million in the period.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion.

Arcosa shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $59.95, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.