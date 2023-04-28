ArcBest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of…

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $71.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

ArcBest shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

