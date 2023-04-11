Apple-Apps-Top-10

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 11, 2023, 11:37 AM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd 2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 3. FaceApp: Perfect Face Editor, FaceApp Technology Limited 4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd. 5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc. 8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc. 9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc. 10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US): 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 6. HotSchedules 7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios 8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

