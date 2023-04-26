2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Antero Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Antero Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $213.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

Antero Resources shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.81, a decline of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up