Annaly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Annaly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $844.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $818.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.5 million.

