Ameriprise: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $417 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $7.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.13 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.7 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

Ameriprise shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $312.91, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

