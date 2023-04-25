American National Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.2…

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

