Home » Latest News » Amer Movil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 7:19 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.62 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.19 billion in the period.

Amer Movil shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.22, climbing slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMX

