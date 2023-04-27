Amazon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.17 billion, after reporting…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.17 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $127.36 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $127 billion to $133 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $121.33 billion.

Amazon shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $109.95, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

