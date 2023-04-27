Amalgamated Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $21.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $21.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $90.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $72.5 million.

Amalgamated Financial shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

