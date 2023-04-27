Altria: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.79 billion.…

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $5.72 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.76 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.99 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.98 to $5.13 per share.

