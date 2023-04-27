Allison Transmission: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $170 million.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $170 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $741 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $715.4 million.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have risen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $45.58, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

