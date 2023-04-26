AllianceBernstein: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $67.4…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $67.4 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $832.6 million.

AllianceBernstein shares have dropped nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.10, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.