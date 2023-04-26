Allegion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $123.5 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $123.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $923 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851 million.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.75 per share.

Allegion shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.