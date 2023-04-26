Alkermes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.8 million in its first…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $287.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.2 million.

Alkermes shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.