Alcoa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $231 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $1.30. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period.

Alcoa shares have fallen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.22, a decline of 52% in the last 12 months.

