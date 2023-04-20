COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Alaska Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 6:06 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported a loss of $142 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Alaska Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $7.50 per share.

Alaska Air shares have risen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

