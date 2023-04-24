AGNC Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a loss of $151 million…

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $351 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$98 million.

AGNC Investment shares have declined almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.05, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGNC

