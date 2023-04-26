ADP: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.04 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.52 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.

ADP shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6%. The stock has dropped almost 7% in the last 12 months.

