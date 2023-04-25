ADM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.17 billion.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $24.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.48 billion.

ADM shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 8%. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.