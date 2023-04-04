Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $83.2 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $83.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.57. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $3.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $943.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $960 million.

Acuity Brands shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4% in the last 12 months.

