ACNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 9:12 AM

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

ACNB shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

