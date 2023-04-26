2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » Acadia Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:46 PM

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $66 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $704.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $676.1 million.

Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion.

Acadia Healthcare shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.11, an increase of 10% in the last 12 months.

