AC Immune: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

1015 LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Friday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its first…

Listen now to WTOP News

1015 LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Friday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its first quarter.

The 1015 Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $1.88. A year ago, they were trading at $3.45.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.