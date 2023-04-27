A.O. Smith: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $126.9 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $126.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $966.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $925.5 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share.

A.O. Smith shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.

