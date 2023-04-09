9 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Take Off in April

Short squeezes have been among the most popular and controversial topics on Wall Street in the past couple of years.…

Short squeezes have been among the most popular and controversial topics on Wall Street in the past couple of years. In 2021, groups of online stock traders on Reddit made headlines by orchestrating targeted buying campaigns to trigger short squeezes in some of the market’s most heavily shorted stocks.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

A short squeeze is a large, short-term spike in a stock’s share price that occurs when a significant number of short sellers are forced to buy shares and exit their positions all at once. Here are nine stocks primed for the next big short squeezes, according to Ortex Analytics:

— Amyris Inc. (ticker: AMRS)

— EVgo Inc. (EVGO)

— Nikola Corp. (NKLA)

— Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

— Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

— QuantumScape Corp. (QS)

— Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

— Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

— Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME)

Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Amyris produces sustainable ingredients used in the production of consumer products. The company has generated impressive growth numbers, but short sellers have taken note of its expanding losses. In March, Amyris shares dropped to a new all-time low of 99 cents after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings numbers. Amyris said revenue grew 17% in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, full-year revenue was down 21% in 2022, and the company’s net loss nearly doubled from $270 million in 2021 to $528 million last year. Still, a surprise profit could trigger a massive short squeeze. Amyris’ short interest has grown to 21% of its float, or free-trading shares.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO)

EVgo is an electric vehicle

charging technology company that short sellers have targeted aggressively. EVgo went public via a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, merger in July 2021, and its shares opened at around $15 following the merger. The stock peaked at $19.59 in November 2021 but has since traded all the way back down to around $8. In June 2022, short seller Fuzzy Panda Research said EVgo shares were still overvalued, alleging problems with broken chargers, low network utilization and “questionable” corporate partners. EVgo’s short interest has grown to 34% of its float, the highest on this list.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA)

Electric vehicle stocks have been battlegrounds for short sellers in the past two years, and Nikola is one of the most controversial EV stocks of all. Nikola founder Trevor Milton left the company in September 2020 following allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research that Nikola was spreading “an ocean of lies” about its products. In October 2022, Milton was found guilty of three counts of fraud. Nikola shares are down 88% in the past two years, but short sellers apparently see more downside ahead. Nikola’s short interest is 29% of its float, according to Ortex.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Tattooed Chef is a plant-based food company that went public via a SPAC merger in 2020, and the company initially reported impressive growth numbers. Unfortunately, it’s struggling with profitability, and it delayed the filing of its annual report in March. The stock is down 92% in the past two years, but any meaningful progress toward profitability or a rebound in growth could be enough to send short sellers running and trigger a major short squeeze. Tattooed Chef’s short interest has remained elevated in 2023 while its stock trades for around $1.50. Tattooed Chef’s short interest is now 34% of its float.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

Cricut makes smart machines used for crafting and do-it-yourself projects. The company priced its May 2021 IPO at $20 per share, and the stock has since lost more than half its value. In March, Cricut announced impressive 23% total-user growth and 28% paid-subscriber growth in the fourth quarter. However, short sellers likely focused more on the company’s 32% drop in revenue in 2022. Still, unlike many recent IPOs that short sellers have targeted, Cricut has reported six consecutive profitable years, and a rebound in revenue growth could trigger a major short squeeze. Ortex estimates about 17% of the company’s float is currently held in short positions.

QuantumScape Corp. (QS)

QuantumScape is a solid-state EV battery technology company. The company went public via a SPAC merger in November 2020 and traded as high as $132.73 in December 2020. Since that time, short sellers have piled into the stock and made a killing. Even after rallying more than 38% so far in 2023, QuantumScape still trades under $8. The stock gave up some of its 2023 gains in February when its fourth-quarter earnings report fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. In addition, the world’s largest EV battery maker, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, announced a new pricing strategy that could make it more difficult for QuantumScape’s batteries to be commercially competitive. QuantumScape’s short interest is 18% of its float, according to Ortex.

[READ: Will the Stock Market Crash in 2023? 7 Risk Factors]

Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Compass Pathways is a pre-revenue biotechnology company

specializing in psychedelics. Compass is testing synthetic-psilocybin therapy COMP360 in treating treatment-resistant depression, or TRD, anorexia nervosa and post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Clinical-stage biotech stocks are inherently high-risk investments, and it’s likely COMP360 wouldn’t make it to market until 2025 even if Compass runs into no issues during phase 3 trials or the Federal Drug Administration approval process. Short sellers are betting it won’t be smooth sailing for COMP360, but positive trial data could trigger a major short squeeze. Compass Pathways’ short interest is 33% of its float.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Shares of Canadian EV stock Electrameccanica Vehicles ripped from under $1 in early 2020 to as high as $13.60 in late 2021 before dropping all the way back down to less than 60 cents today. In December 2022, the company announced it needs a “new path” forward. In February, the company announced a voluntary safety recall of its SOLO (G3) vehicles. As of March, Electrameccanica was still working to fix issues with its three-wheeled vehicles and unload its remaining inventory. A successful turnaround seems like a long shot at this point, but it could certainly trigger a substantial short squeeze. SOLO’s short interest is about 9% of its float.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME)

Prime Medicine is one of the few companies that went public in a difficult market in 2022. Prime Medicine is developing its gene-editing technology, Prime Editing, to treat a wide range of genetic diseases. Short sellers are seemingly skeptical about the company’s technology. So far in 2023, Prime has nominated PM359 as its first development candidate for treating chronic granulomatous disease, or CGD. It has also reported preclinical proof-of-concept data in treating Friedreich’s ataxia, or FRDA, and cystic fibrosis, or CF, and positive preclinical safety data in treating Wilson’s disease and CGD. Prime Medicine’s short interest is 12% of its float.

[See: Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies.]

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2023

7 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

2023’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

9 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Take Off in April originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/04/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.