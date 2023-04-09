9 of the Biggest Financial Fraud Cases in History

Financial fraud is as prevalent today as it was over 100 years ago, when the Italian con artist Charles Ponzi…

Financial fraud is as prevalent today as it was over 100 years ago, when the Italian con artist Charles Ponzi was swindling investors out of their fortunes in one of the earliest high-profile financial scams ever recorded.

With talk of a major recession occurring later in 2023, law enforcement officials are increasingly concerned about more financial fraud activity, as scammers tend to rise in influence during economic downturns.

So, with fresh scandals in mind from 2022 — think FTX and Theranos, for starters — let’s look at some of the most infamous financial fraud cases in recent history and use them as expensive examples of what can go wrong when bad characters get their hands on innocent investors’ money.

— FTX

— Theranos

— Ivan Boesky

— Bernie Madoff

— Wirecard

— Wells Fargo

— Luckin Coffee

— Volkswagen

— Enron

FTX

Three months into 2023, the media focus on FTX has abated, even as investors still clamor to get their money back. FTX majority owner Sam Bankman-Fried and other senior executives now await trial as investigators wade through the wreckage of the biggest financial fraud case of 2022.

FTX was launched in May 2019 as a trading platform for crypto investors, with Bankman-Fried as its founder. Bankman-Fried was also the driving force behind hedge fund Alameda Research, which he cofounded with his friend and business partner Gary Wang. Flush with $1.8 billion in private financing, Bankman-Fried, along with other FTX senior executives, is accused of using the money to buy plush beach homes in the Caribbean, invest in new ventures, and send money to local and national political causes.

In late 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused SBF of defrauding his companies’ investors by steering money from FTX into Alameda Research between 2019 and 2022. Both FTX and Alameda went bankrupt and Bankman-Fried was arrested on fraud charges in the Bahamas. By March 30, 2023, Bankman-Fried had pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal charges and was facing an October trial, though Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said delays are expected.

Theranos

In March 2004, Stanford University sophomore Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of school to focus on her new startup Theranos, which set out to make blood tests more efficient, more accurate and much faster. Five years later, Holmes linked up with a new business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who guaranteed a $10 million loan to Theranos.

The company grew at lightning speed, with Theranos valued at $10 billion by 2014. By 2015, however, the company’s highly touted automated compact testing device was exposed as unworkable by medical testing professionals. Soon after, federal and state regulators filed wire fraud and conspiracy charges against the company.

Crushed under the weight of legal costs, Theranos dissolved in June 2018. In November and December 2022, Holmes and Balwani were both found guilty and sentenced to 11 and 12 years in prison, respectively. By March 2023, Holmes owed $25 million to Theranos ABC, a new company established by creditors, a new lawsuit alleges. She’s also still free as her attorneys continue to appeal her prison sentence, which is supposed to commence in April 2023.

Ivan Boesky

The 1980s were fraught with financial fraud, with Ivan Boesky among the first Wall Street traders to go to prison on insider trading charges. Boesky honed his craft as a trader in the early ’80s, specializing in the lucrative arbitrage trading market.

Nicknamed “Ivan the Terrible,” Boesky made over $200 million investing in corporate takeovers and company mergers. In 1985, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Boesky with illegally profiting from insider trading. The SEC accused Boesky of acquiring stocks and futures in companies based on tips from company insiders.

A year later, Boesky was found guilty of insider trading. Based on a plea agreement that involved Boesky taping phone calls with other insider trading conspirators, including Drexel Burnham Lambert’s junk bond king Michael Milken, Ivan the Terrible was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. He was also slapped with a $100 million fine and ordered never to work in the securities industry again.

Boesky is said to have inspired aspects of film character Gordon Gekko, played by actor Michael Douglas in the 1987 movie “Wall Street.”

Bernie Madoff

This former New York City fund manager is long gone, passing away in April 2021 in prison at the age of 82. But the Madoff story still resonates in 2023 with the successful Netflix documentary “The Monster of Wall Street” retelling the tale of the mastermind behind the biggest Ponzi scheme ever recorded.

Madoff, a former chair of the Nasdaq with close ties to government financial regulators, was already a Wall Street legend in the 1980s and 1990s. His company, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, was already the sixth-largest market maker in S&P 500 stocks. Yet over the course of 17 years, Madoff, assisted by company managers and back office staff, ran a massive Ponzi scheme that promised investors eye-popping returns.

Instead, Madoff and his crew were inventing stock trades and fabricating brokerage accounts, and pocketing the investment money. By 2008, at the height of the Great Recession, Madoff’s luck ran out, and a run on deposits and the resulting investigation revealed that his firm stole over $19 billion from 40,000 investors.

Madoff was arrested and charged with 11 counts of fraud, and he was found guilty and sentenced to 150 years in prison in June 2009.

Wirecard

On Dec. 8, 2022, executives at Wirecard, a Munich, Germany-based electronic payments firm, went on trial in what media outlets called the biggest corporate fraud case in German history. Former CEO Markus Braun and two senior executives, Oliver Bellenhaus and Stephan von Erffa, all face multiple years in prison if convicted.

Another Wirecard executive, Jan Marsalek, is on the lam and reportedly hiding out in Russia. Currently, Marsalek is atop Germany’s “most wanted” list as of June 2022.

Wirecard found itself in the fraud spotlight when it declared insolvency in 2020 and regulators found that $1.9 billion was missing from the company’s accounts, amid allegations from German regulators that the money never existed. Braun was arrested and Marsalek fled the country, where they still await trial in 2023.

Investors can only watch as the fraud trial plays out, with little hope of ever recovering their money.

Wells Fargo

This mega-bank just can’t seem to stay out of regulatory trouble. On Dec. 20, 2022, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) was ordered to pay $3.7 billion due to “illegal activity” involving the mismanagement of 16 million client accounts. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Wells Fargo “repeatedly misapplied loan payments, wrongfully foreclosed on homes and illegally repossessed vehicles, incorrectly assessed fees and interest, and charged surprise overdraft fees.”

In 2016, the CFPB slapped a $100 million fine on Wells Fargo, and the SEC also issued $3 billion in fines against the bank, as officials stated overworked staffers were incentivized to open approximately 2 million fake accounts under customers’ names. The move was eventually blamed on senior management and boosted bank profits for the short term. Yet it damaged the company’s brand and alienated customers over the long term.

Luckin Coffee

China-based Luckin Coffee Inc. (LKNCY) is on the rebound in 2023 after years of being immersed in a legal quagmire stemming from a 2020 fake revenue scandal.

The coffee giant gained visibility with a 2019 initial public offering that saw Luckin Coffee’s stock rise from $17 per share to $50 in a year’s time. In early 2020, however, internal financial analysts discovered the company’s growth was artificially inflated due to $310 million in bulk sales to businesses linked to the company’s chairman.

Investigators also found that Luckin management had fraudulently engineered the purchase of $140 million in raw materials from suppliers. Shortly afterward, the company’s stock was delisted from the Nasdaq

index and the senior executives involved in the scandal were fired.

Now back in business, under new management and trading over the counter

, Luckin Coffee’s stock price is up to $26.86 per share as of April 6. Its most recent quarterly revenue jumped 52% year over year, with a full-year revenue gain of 67% in 2022.

The company opened 500 new stores in January 2023 and says it has plans for significant expansion in Southeast Asia. With total store counts of up to 8,400, the company is the largest coffee retailer in China, well ahead of Starbucks. A relisting on the Nasdaq is also reportedly in play for Luckin, although the company still has to convince regulators it’s back on track, ethically and legally.

Volkswagen

This brand-name international auto manufacturer is in the midst of a tough year for global economies, but it’s up 6% so far in 2023 as of April 6. At least Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) is well clear of its 2015 emission standards fiasco. That year, company engineers installed a special type of software in 11 million of its diesel-powered cars to detect when cars were being tested for emissions and change their results. The Volkswagen vehicles’ actual nitrogen oxide emissions were 40 times higher than U.S. legal standards allowed. When U.S. regulators discovered the “Diesel-gate” plot, Volkswagen had to recall approximately 480,000 vehicles and fork over $30 billion in fines and penalties.

In the past six years, Volkswagen’s new sustainability council has steered the company toward a decarbonization and e-vehicle strategy that is beginning to pay dividends, with Diesel-gate fading in the rear-view mirror.

Enron

One of the largest corporate fraud cases of the 21st century is Enron, dubbed “America’s Most Innovative Company” by Fortune magazine every year from 1996 to 2001. Formed in 1985, the former dot-com supernova made a fortune trading natural gas and other commodities and even rolled out its own digital commodity trading platform in 1999.

In August 2000, Enron shares reached a high of $90, but only a year later Sherron Watkins, an Enron finance executive, warned CEO Ken Lay that a massive accounting scandal was brewing that could take down the entire company.

Amidst SEC inquiries into its finances, in November 2001 Enron admitted it overstated profits by nearly $600 million. Within roughly two months, the company declared bankruptcy and the Justice Department launched a criminal investigation of Enron. Before announcing the bankruptcy, Enron cut 4,000 jobs, and many ex-employees saw their pension plans drained.

The one upside to the Enron saga it was the passage of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, which established stricter accounting rules for public companies.

