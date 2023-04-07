7 Top Passport Wallets (That Also Hold Vaccine Cards)

For the organized traveler, a wallet that’s able to keep your passport and other documents safe in one place is…

For the organized traveler, a wallet that’s able to keep your passport and other documents safe in one place is a must-have for breezy international travel. Passport holders come in varying sizes and with security features such as RFID-blocking technology or zippers.

No matter what type of passport carrier you seek, an array of options await you in different sizes and styles. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including Amazon, online retailers, travel industry review sites and more, to come up with this selection of the best passport wallets and holders. Here are the best passport wallets for 2023.

The Top Passport Wallets for 2023

— Best Overall Passport Holder: TIGARI Passport Holder

— Best Passport Holder for Women: Lilly Pulitzer Vegan Leather Passport Holder

— Best Passport Holder for Men: BAPHITY Genuine Leather Passport Holder

— Best Leather Passport Holder: Royce RFID Blocking Passport Wallet

— Best Passport Holder With Zipper: Fjällräven Kånken Travel Wallet

— Best RFID-blocking Passport Holder: Bellroy Travel Folio

— Best Family Passport Holder: Zoppen RFID Travel Passport Wallet

— Best Personalized Passport Holder: Aspinal of London Passport Cover

Best Overall: TIGARI Passport Holder

What sets this passport holder apart: Simple yet efficient, this faux-leather passport carrier from TIGARI offers convenience and ease for traveling. Made with ultra-light polyurethane leather with an elastic strap to close it, this wallet option is multifunctional, with room to fit credit cards and cash alongside your passport. It also has tiny slots for SIM cards and RFID blocking to protect your credit cards from fraud. With this must-have passport case available in a variety of colors from pastel pink to neutral gray, you should be able to find one that matches your luggage tag, purse or carry-on bag.

Travelers appreciate: Reviewers praise the quality of this wallet, as well as its ability to store all their important cards and documents in one place.

Price: $11.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best for Women: Lilly Pulitzer Vegan Leather Passport Holder

What sets this passport holder apart: For a colorful passport wallet that’s easy to spot in the depths of any dark bag, look no further than this option from resortwear label Lilly Pulitzer. Straightforward yet functional, it opens up with a pouch for your passport on one side and slots for credit cards and other essentials on the other, with room for cash as well. It’s available in four bright and funky floral designs — and matching luggage tags are an option if you’re really looking to coordinate.

Travelers appreciate: Vacationers say they love the vibrant patterns and the high-quality material (a vegan faux-leather).

Price: $26.95 or less Shop now: Amazon

Best for Men: BAPHITY Genuine Leather Passport Holder

What sets this passport holder apart: Keep everything you need for travel in this sleek bi-fold wallet from BAPHITY. You can easily store three credit cards, two SIM cards and a boarding pass in addition to your ID or driver’s license — for which there’s a handy window slot — and your passport, which tucks into the back pocket. This genuine leather anti-theft wallet features built-in RFID-blocking material to give you an extra layer of security while you travel. The zippered pocket inside is perfect for any coins or small items you don’t want to lose.

Travelers appreciate: Purchasers of this wallet praise the high-quality leather, particularly considering the low price.

Price: $19.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Leather: Royce RFID Blocking Passport Wallet

What sets this passport holder apart:

With RFID-safe technology, a clear plastic interior window for your ID, a passport pocket, pouches for two different currencies, and three slots for your credit cards or license, this slim leather travel wallet is a top choice for your passport-carrying needs. Made from top-grain nappa leather and available in six colors that range from bright red to earthy brown, this Royce product is simple yet elegant.

Travelers appreciate: Recent buyers love the soft leather and the complimentary personalization offered with this wallet: You can choose to add a monogram of your name or initials.

Price: $120 or less Shop now:Royce | Amazon

Best With Zipper: Fjällräven Kånken Travel Wallet

What sets this passport holder apart: This multipurpose wallet comes in up to eight colors and is made from eco-friendly G-1000 — a fabric created with recycled polyester and organic cotton. Its durability and water resistance are ideal for a travel wallet. There’s no shortage of storage space here, with several pockets, slots for your credit cards and a fleece-lined phone pouch. While at the airport, you can conveniently store your passport in the outer pocket; once you’re finished using it, put it inside and zip the wallet up for protection.

Travelers appreciate: Travelers are impressed with the quality of this heavy-duty wallet, which they say is especially useful if you have a lot of small items or documents to keep track of.

Price: $59.95 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best RFID-blocking: Bellroy Travel Folio

What sets this passport holder apart: This leather wallet is designed to fit two passports and up to eight credit cards as well as currency and boarding passes. It also comes with a spot to store SIM cards if you’re switching those out while you travel. This passport wallet has a leather divider for organization and to keep your cash hidden. There’s even a small and stylish pen included for filling out customs forms. The entire folio can be zipped up, and the RFID protection ensures your items will be even more secure. If all that wasn’t enough, this product comes with a three-year warranty.

Travelers appreciate: Recent buyers love how everything stays organized and safe while also remaining easy to access.

Price: $159 or less Shop now:Bellroy | Amazon | Moosejaw

Best for Families: Zoppen RFID Travel Passport Wallet

What sets this passport holder apart: Keeping track of everyone’s passport while on an international family vacation may seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. This RFID-blocking Zoppen travel wallet will make family trips easier than ever. With a pouch that can fit up to six passports — not to mention slots for credit cards, boarding passes, cash and much more — this product is the ultimate family passport case. In addition to the many pockets, it has a removable keychain, a wrist strap for easy carrying and a pen holder.

Travelers appreciate: Parents who use this passport wallet love being able to store all important documents for family travel in one place.

Price: $19.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Personalized: Aspinal of London Passport Cover

What sets this passport holder apart: This passport holder has an air of luxury thanks to its full-grain leather exterior, paired with a suede lining. This is a simpler passport wallet option, with places to securely slip boarding pass stubs and other important documents (as well as your passport, of course). It’s also available in a choice of nearly 20 different colors and textures such as cognac or a green crocodile-style leather. For $20 extra, it can be monogrammed with up to four initials.

Travelers appreciate: Buyers admire the excellent quality of the wallet, noting that its classy look makes it a great gift.

Price: $100 or less Shop now: Aspinal of London

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Timothy Forster

, as an avid international traveler, always knows where his passport is and how to keep it safe and secure, along with his other valuables. He used his travel experience and research expertise to curate this list of top passport wallets.

