7 Stocks That Outperform in a Recession

Aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, persistent inflation and regional bank failures have investors concerned a U.S. recession may be imminent. When the U.S. economy tanks, even most high-quality stocks get dragged down with it. However, during the past two U.S. recessions in 2008 and 2020, there were still a handful of stocks that significantly outperformed the S&P 500. These recession-resistant stocks could help investors play defense if the U.S. dips into a recession in 2023.

Here are seven stocks CFRA Research analysts recommend that outperformed the S&P 500 in both 2008 and 2020:

Stock S&P 500 outperformance in 2008 S&P 500 outperformance in 2020 Walmart Inc. (ticker: WMT) 56.3% 5.1% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 33.6% 9.8% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 23.9% 5.3% Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) 9.9% 70% Accenture PLC (ACN) 29.5% 7.8% T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) 14.8% 55.7% Walt Disney Co. (DIS) 8.8% 9%

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

It’s no surprise that discount retailer Walmart outperformed during each of the past two recession years. Americans can’t go without groceries when times get tough, but they can save money by bargain hunting at Walmart. Analyst Arun Sundaram says Walmart’s inventory management and cost control issues have subsided, and he projects several years of margin expansion ahead. Sundaram says an increase in profitability will be driven by high-margin businesses such as advertising, health care and subscription revenue. He projects 3.5% revenue growth in fiscal 2024. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $169 price target for WMT stock, which closed at $151.73 on April 21.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories is a diversified health care products company. It’s understandable why many health care stocks performed well during the pandemic in 2020, but Abbott’s shares actually outperformed by an even wider margin in 2008. Analyst Paige Meyer says Abbott’s diversified, innovative business, strong balance sheet and growing dividend will help the company gain market share and outperform its peers in the long term. However, Meyer says revenue will drop 8% in 2023 as COVID-19 testing sales decline. She anticipates revenue growth will rebound to 5% growth in 2024. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $130 price target for ABT stock, which closed at $111.66 on April 21.

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

One of the first ways the Federal Reserve typically reacts to a recession is by cutting interest rates. Low mortgage rates coupled with a lack of entertainment and leisure activities during social distancing triggered a boom in the housing and home improvement markets in 2020. Analyst Ana Garcia says remodeling sales are falling, but professional customers helped drive Home Depot’s overall same-store sales growth of 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Online sales were also up 4%. Garcia says a housing shortage will boost long-term remodeling demand. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for HD stock, which closed at $300.04 on April 21.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

Synopsys provides a platform on which engineers can design and test semiconductor chips and other software applications. The global semiconductor industry is likely a secular growth market, so demand for chip testing and design services is constant — even during an economic downturn. Analyst John Freeman says Synopsys shares are attractively valued, and its earnings and revenue growth outlook has improved. Freeman says the growing complexity of chip design will continue to support demand, and he projects three-year compound annual revenue growth of 15% for Synopsys. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $477 price target for SNPS stock, which closed at $377.26 on April 21.

Accenture PLC (ACN)

Accenture is a global information technologies services firm. The company generates nearly half its revenue from North America, about a third from Europe and the remainder from other parts of the world. Accenture’s diversified consulting and services business made it recession-resistant in the past and will likely continue to do so in the future. Analyst David Holt says Accenture is an excellent defensive investment, and its more than $8 billion in free cash flow and $7 billion in capital returns in fiscal 2023 are some of the best in its class. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $333 price target for ACN stock, which closed at $276.33 on April 21.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Following its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is now the second-largest U.S. wireless provider. T-Mobile has generated consistent growth in a challenging industry, even during economic downturns. Analyst Keith Snyder says T-Mobile will continue to outgrow its peers in an extremely competitive environment. Snyder says T-Mobile’s 5G network is at least 12 months ahead of major competitors, and its aggressive approach to pricing has allowed T-Mobile to consistently gain market share. Snyder projects 2.2% revenue growth in 2023 and 4.2% growth in 2024. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $175 price target for TMUS stock, which closed at $146.22 on April 21.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Walt Disney is one of the largest and most diversified media and entertainment companies in the world. That diversification has helped Disney’s business remain in high demand during a wide range of economic conditions, including a global pandemic. Even when Disney’s theme parks, cruise business, and movie and TV studios were shut down in 2020, Disney+ streaming subscriptions surged. Analyst Kenneth Leon says the return of CEO Bob Iger will help Disney refine strategy, cut costs and optimize assets. He projects 9.5% revenue growth in fiscal 2023. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $135 price target for DIS stock, which closed at $99.57 on April 21.

Update 04/24/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.