7 Best Mining Stocks for the Energy Transition

The new business of clean energy is inextricably tied to the old business of mining.

Renewable energy installations, a decentralized electricity grid and electric vehicles all depend on so-called green metals, or those elements that make clean energy possible.

“The outlook for commodities such as copper, lithium, rare earths, nickel and platinum remains strong, as they play a crucial role in the transition to clean energy,” says Andrew Boyd, a managing director at financial products comparison website Finty. “The growing demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies and energy storage solutions will likely continue to drive the demand for these commodities.”

With that in mind, here are seven of the best mining stocks to buy:

— Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (ticker: FCX)

— Antofagasta PLC (ANFGF)

— Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF)

— Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

— MP Materials Corp. (MP)

— Vale SA (VALE)

— Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (ANGPY)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Of all the metals that are key to the energy transition, copper is one of the most important.

It is used in solar and wind farms, connecting renewable energy projects to the grid and upgrading the grid to a more distributed model rather than one reliant on centralized power plants. It’s also a critical part of traditional and electric vehicles.

Freeport-McMoRan, one of the biggest copper-mining companies in the world, is a top pick for Jim Warner, a managing director at Lear Investment Management.

“The transition to clean energy depends on a host of solutions from EVs to wind turbines to upgrades to the electricity grid,” he says. “All of these require copper and there isn’t nearly enough. Copper is the bottleneck that will constrain efforts to reach zero emission goals.”

Antofagasta PLC (ANFGF)

“Among the best mining stocks to take advantage of the energy transition would be Antofagasta and Lundin Mining,” says Sam Horn, senior investment analyst with Polaris Capital Management.

“Why? Copper is at the core of all types of renewable energy initiatives: EVs, wind farms, turbines and fuel-efficient airplane engines,” he says.

The substantial barriers to entry from new competitors limit the supply of copper, he says. Extracting copper is hard work that can include mountainside mines and limited water sources in far-flung locales, he says.

“The few players already in the industry are primed to take advantage of this supply-demand constraint,” he says.

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF)

Lundin in particular is well positioned with its current mine portfolio, Horn notes.

The company — which mines copper, zinc, gold and nickel in South America, Europe and the United States — said in March that it would buy 51% of a subsidiary of JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp. that operates the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine in Chile.

“Copper’s unique characteristics — low reactivity, high electrical and thermal conductivity, and ductility — make it hard to replace in its electrical-related use cases,” says Vasilios Rajendra, senior investment portfolio analyst with The Wise Investor Group of Raymond James.

“Copper is also a long cycle metal, requiring years of work for a miner to ramp up their production capabilities, which has already led to a much more sustainable rise in price in the spot markets than the more cycle-induced and speculative trading of other battery metals,” Rajendra says.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

Lithium is expected to be in high demand for years because of its use in batteries for electric vehicles and utility-scale renewable energy products.

Albemarle is one of the largest lithium producers in the world and one of the most vertically integrated.

It houses mining, extraction and purification operations under one roof.

In March, the company announced a proposal to buy Australian lithium miner Liontown Resources Ltd. (LINRF), which expects first production at its flagship project in mid-2024. But the junior miner rejected the proposal, saying it undervalued the company even though it represented about a 64% premium to Liontown’s closing price before the deal was announced.

Also last month, the company said it plans to locate a lithium hydroxide facility in South Carolina.

[READ: 7 Commodity Stocks to Buy for Dividends, Inflation Hedging]

MP Materials Corp. (MP)

The 17 rare-earth elements — including the likes of cerium and neodymium — are widely used in smartphones, TVs and LED lights. Because they are also used in wind turbines and electric vehicles, these elements are vital to the nation’s transition to a greener economy.

In the U.S., MP Materials is the only company mining and processing rare-earth elements.

Last year, MP Materials produced 42,499 metric tons of rare-earth oxides in concentrate, an amount the company says was the highest annual rare-earth production in U.S. history. It also sold a record 43,198 metric tons of oxides, boosting revenue to a record $527.5 million, representing 59% year-over-year growth.

Vale SA (VALE)

Vale is the world’s biggest iron ore producer, and the steelmaking ingredient is used to build large offshore wind farms to help power coastal cities.

The company also produces nickel and cobalt, both of which are key ingredients for the energy transition.

“Nickel is the primary metal in most lithium-ion battery cathodes, although [it] faces competition from LFP (lithium iron phosphate) in lower-cost and less energy-intensive uses,” Rajendra says. Cobalt is also critical for batteries.

Rajendra adds that buy-and-hold investors are likely to be better off focusing on larger companies that have economies of scale to weather the down cycles that are common in commodities production and sales.

With a market capitalization of more than $60 billion, Vale is one of the world’s biggest mining companies.

It’s a top pick for Boyd in part because of its strong market position and potential for growth as demand for green technologies increases.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (ANGPY)

Platinum is a key ingredient in catalytic converters for internal combustion engines, but it’s also crucial to green hydrogen production and fuel cell electric vehicles.

That gives the metal plenty of roadway for both current and future demand.

“While hydrogen-related demand for platinum is relatively small in 2022 and 2023, it is expected to grow substantially through the 2020s and beyond, reaching as much as 35% of total annual platinum demand by 2040,” says Edward Sterck, research director at World Platinum Investment Council.

As the largest primary producer of platinum in the world, Anglo American Platinum stands to benefit from this trend.

The company owns and operates five mining operations along with smelting and refining operations in South Africa.

In the shorter term, a weaker U.S. dollar may support platinum prices, the company says. That makes the metal more attractive for buyers holding other currencies, boosting demand.

Also, pent-up demand, low inventories, strong labor markets and Chinese economic stimulus should help the automotive recovery rally continue through the year, the company says.

In the long term, platinum will be an important part of the energy transition.

Update 04/26/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.