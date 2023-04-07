7 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy in 2023

Modern automakers are taking a page from Henry Ford’s playbook from the 1920s, when the auto magnate turned to Brazil’s…

Modern automakers are taking a page from Henry Ford’s playbook from the 1920s, when the auto magnate turned to Brazil’s rainforest to supply his namesake company with rubber.

Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA), Ford Motor Co. (F) and other carmakers have agreements to buy lithium from miners in hopes of securing enough supply of the metal crucial to electric vehicle batteries. Notably, automakers such as General Motors Co. (GM) have begun investing directly in lithium miners, illustrating how companies are scrambling for an increasingly scarce natural resource.

Burgeoning demand for lithium driven by electric vehicles and batteries for utility-scale renewable energy products could outstrip supply and result in “chronic shortages” of the soft, silver-white metal by as early as 2025, according to the Boston Consulting Group. That could potentially be stretched to 2030, depending on how many recycling operations can be brought online.

To tap into the long-term bullish outlook, consider these lithium stocks:

— Albemarle Corp. (ticker ALB)

— Livent Corp. (LTHM)

— Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

— Allkem Ltd. (OROCF)

— Mineral Resources Ltd. (MALRY)

— Pilbara Minerals Ltd. (PILBF)

— Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (SQM)

Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

Like with other mining sectors, lithium producers range from well-established producers to companies called junior miners, which explore for the metal and try to develop mines. The former offer relative stability, while the latter group is more risky but can produce spectacular returns for investors if their exploration efforts pan out.

Albemarle is one of the largest producers of lithium in the world in addition to being one of the most vertically integrated, with mining, extraction and purification operations under one company.

Although Albemarle is one of the key lithium mining stocks in the U.S., it’s not a pure play as it also produces other chemicals such as bromine and catalysts.

The U.S. lacks significant lithium processing capacity compared to China, and companies like Albemarle are getting a boost from Washington to ensure greater energy independence.

On March 27, Albemarle announced a proposal to buy Australian lithium miner Liontown Resources Ltd. (LINRF), which expects first production at its flagship project in mid-2024. But the junior miner rejected the proposal, saying it undervalued the company even though it represented about a 64% premium to Liontown’s closing share price before the deal was announced.

Livent Corp. (LTHM)

Livent Corp. is a purer lithium play, producing lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium chloride.

The company has inked a six-year supply agreement with General Motors to deliver lithium hydroxide starting in 2025.

Amid the strong demand outlook, Livent is increasing its capacity.

Expansion plans include a 10,000-metric-ton expansion of lithium carbonate in Argentina, where the company expects commercial volumes in the second half of this year. It also says it will have a second 10,000-metric-ton expansion in the country by the end of 2023, with initial production from that expected early next year. The company sees overall production capacity reaching about 40,000 metric tons in 2023.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

GM is also investing in Lithium Americas, which began construction on its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada in March. The miner says the project is the largest known lithium resource in the U.S. that is fully permitted to begin construction.

In Argentina, the company has a partnership with China-based Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. (GNENF), one of the largest lithium mining companies in the world, offering some risk mitigation.

At that partnership site, construction is mostly complete and Lithium Americas is on track to deliver first production by the end of the first half of this year.

Allkem Ltd. (OROCF)

Lithium is mined in two main ways. One of them is through underground hard rock mining. The other comes from extracting saline groundwater called brine and letting the water evaporate in ponds, leaving lithium salts for further processing.

Allkem does both kinds of mining. The multinational company has lithium brine operations in Argentina, a hard-rock lithium operation in Australia and a lithium hydroxide conversion facility in Japan.

The Argentina-headquartered group reported in February that its revenue for the second half of 2022 increased almost threefold to $558 million year over year.

Its flagship project in Argentina achieved record production as it saw record revenue while pricing increased almost fourfold.

Mineral Resources Ltd. (MALRY)

Investing in lithium miners comes with risks that go beyond boom-and-bust cycles in the metal’s price. Mining companies also face the risk of bad management decisions, heightened costs for borrowing as interest rates rise, and permitting delays or denials. Lithium producers also face smaller margins when input costs rise faster than the price of their product.

Joint ventures are one way miners spread out the risk.

Mineral Resources — which is based in Australia, the world’s largest lithium producer — owns half of the Mount Marion lithium operation in Western Australia along with Ganfeng.

It also has a joint venture with Albemarle at the Wodgina lithium operation in Western Australia that is one of the world’s biggest known hard rock lithium deposits and has an estimated mine life of 30 years or more.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. (PILBF)

This Australian mining company owns all of the Pilgangoora lithium project, which it says is the biggest independent hard-rock lithium operation in the world.

In March, the company said its board had approved capital investment for a project that will increase Pilgangoora’s production capacity by 47% from about 680,000 dry metric tons per year of spodumene — a lithium-bearing mineral concentrate — to about 1 million metric tons.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (SQM)

Behind Australia, Chile is the world’s No. 2 lithium producer, but it holds the world’s largest reserves of the metal.

This Chilean company is one of the largest lithium miners in the world. In addition to its lithium business line, the company is also involved in specialty plant nutrition, iodine and potassium businesses.

Between this year and 2025, the company plans to spend about $1.4 billion to boost its lithium capacity to 210,000 metric tons a year from 180,000. It will also invest about $450 million in the Mount Holland project in Australia.

Update 04/19/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.