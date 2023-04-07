7 Best Gold ETFs for Rising Interest Rates in 2023

During the go-go days of growth, gold ETF investments weren’t all that popular in many portfolios. But thanks to recent…

During the go-go days of growth, gold ETF investments weren’t all that popular in many portfolios. But thanks to recent uncertainty, precious metals have gotten their glitter back as investors look for safe havens amid the market volatility.

One of the biggest drivers lately is, of course, inflation. And, historically, gold has been the go-to haven for many to avoid the decline in purchasing power we see in currencies like the dollar or euro, and instead look for a “store of value” in this commodity. Alongside inflation is the risk of rising interest rates to fight the sinister influence of rising prices. Considering the pace of interest rate increases — as well as how long it has been since we’ve seen sustained and significant moves like this from central banks — some think the global economy is in for some serious pain as consumers and businesses adjust. In such a “risk off” environment, it’s not cash that’s king — it’s gold.

If you’re looking to invest in gold amid rising inflation and rising interest rates, then consider one of the following funds:

— SPDR Gold Trust (ticker: GLD)

— SPDR Gold MiniShares (GLDM)

— Abdrn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

— VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)

— VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

— Abrdn Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR)

— ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL)

Largest Gold ETF: SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

The largest gold exchange-traded fund, or ETF, by a wide margin is the SPDR Gold Trust, the go-to way for investors looking to play the precious metal. It boasts roughly $59 billion in assets under management, roughly twice that of the next closest gold ETF, and regularly tops 10 million shares traded daily. It’s not the cheapest option out there based on annual expenses, but it is definitely the most liquid and established option. And as the fund is benchmarked to physical gold, you can get a direct play on gold bullion prices via this ETF. The fund charges 0.40% in annual expenses, or $40 on $10,000 invested.

Cheapest Gold ETF: SPDR Gold MiniShares (GLDM)

With only $1 billion or so under management, this sister fund offered by SPDR isn’t quite as large but does offer a significantly smaller expense ratio of just 0.09% annually, compared with more than four times that for the prior fund. And as an added bonus for small-time investors, it trades at around $20 per share — meaning that you don’t need thousands or even hundreds of dollars to gain exposure to physical gold. The beauty of ETFs is that all you need to afford is a single share to invest strategically in gold.

[READ: 7 Stocks That Outperform in a Recession.]

Other Gold ETFs

Being the biggest or the most affordable option does have its merits when it comes to precious metals ETFs. But as with all investments, sometimes the most popular options are not the right ones for your personal portfolio or strategic goals.

The following five other gold ETFs may fit in better, depending on what you’re trying to achieve.

Abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL). With nearly $3 billion in assets and an expense ratio of 0.17%, SGOL is also a large and reasonably cheap option. It differs in that it’s structured in a trust that holds physical bullion in vaults in Zurich and London. For investors serious about hard assets, this differentiation between “paper” gold assets and physical gold makes this ETF worth a look.

VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ). This $700 million fund from VanEck takes physical gold to another level by allowing investors to redeem their funds and then take delivery of physical gold based on the amount they have in this ETF. The minimum shipment size is one ounce, and there are obviously fees and delays for shipping. But the option for physical delivery if and when you want it makes this fund very attractive to some.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). Another VanEck fund that makes the list is this stock-focused option. While not linked directly to gold bullion, it allows investors to get diversified exposure to some of the largest publicly-traded gold mining companies. It comprises about 50 miners including Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) and Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD).

Abdrn Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR). If you want a bit of diversification but you’re thinking about multiple precious metals instead of multiple gold miners, then consider this fund that offers investors a direct stake in physical gold, silver, palladium and platinum. Gold makes up about 60% of the portfolio and silver about 27%, so you are still biased toward the most popular hard assets. Still, if you’re serious about the appeal of commodity investing this one-stop fund may save you the cost and complexity of buying into these metals individually.

ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL). If you really believe in gold in the near-term then there’s a way to supercharge your focus on this commodity via the two-times leveraged UGL fund from ProShares. The product aims to deliver twice the daily performance of gold bullion prices. That means if gold goes up, this fund goes up double. But keep in mind the opposite is true, too. This is an aggressive fund that could do some serious damage if the market moves away from you. But as a tactical bet for those with confidence and a higher risk tolerance, UGL may deliver.

More from U.S. News

7 of the Best Charles Schwab Mutual Funds

9 of the Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

How to Invest in the S&P 500

7 Best Gold ETFs for Rising Interest Rates in 2023 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/26/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.