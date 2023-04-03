3M: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. (MMM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $976…

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.97 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $8.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.64 billion.

3M expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9 per share.

