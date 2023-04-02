2U: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $54.1 million in…

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $54.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, came to 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $238.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.7 million.

2U expects full-year revenue in the range of $985 million to $995 million.

