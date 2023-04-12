12 Top Napa Valley Wineries to Visit

Whether you want to indulge in deep reds or sip crisp whites, these gorgeous Napa Valley wineries will help you…

Whether you want to indulge in deep reds or sip crisp whites, these gorgeous Napa Valley wineries will help you do it in style.

From its rich cabernets to its flavorful pinots, Napa Valley is renowned for incredible wine. But the wineries in this area offer more than just their outstanding varietals: Oenophiles can also enjoy beautiful grounds with European-inspired architecture, lush vineyard views and unique art installations. To help you choose which properties to visit during your next trip to wine country, U.S. News rounded up a list of Napa Valley’s best wineries. Read on to see which properties are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Rutherford Hill Winery: Rutherford

Head off the Silverado Trail, a popular route in the Napa Valley area, to experience Rutherford Hill Winery. This property is known for its full-flavored merlots, which some wine lovers describe as having a chocolate or coffee taste. The beautiful estate is perched on a hilltop with a more than 100-year-old olive grove. It also features a mile-long cave system housing its maturing wine.

The 90-minute “ATV & Cave Tour,” offered daily for $150 per person, lets visitors explore the vineyards and caves. You can also enjoy a bring-your-own picnic lunch in the Oak Grove with bottle service or the “Signature Selection” wine tasting, which starts at $60 per person.

Address: 200 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford, CA 94573

Phone number: 707-963-1871

Chateau Montelena Winery: Calistoga

For a romantic experience, stop by ivy-covered Chateau Montelena Winery to stroll through its dreamy Calistoga grounds and sample its robust wine offerings. Set against Mount Saint Helena, the chateau was built in 1888 to resemble the gatehouse of an English Gothic castle. The structure overlooks a Chinese garden, a lake and the property’s vineyards, which are ideal for a romantic stroll.

Wine tastings for visitors are offered daily and must be reserved in advance. Tasting fees start at $60 per person. Chateau Montelena’s semiprivate, seated experiences range from tastings of current release wines to more exclusive vintages. Must-try wines here include the property’s chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon varieties.

Address: 1429 Tubbs Lane, Calistoga, CA 94515

Phone number: 707-942-5105

[Read: The Top Romantic Getaways in California.]

Clos Pegase: Calistoga

Located less than 3 miles from downtown Calistoga, dog-friendly Clos Pegase offers 20,000 square feet of wine caves in addition to its vineyards and gardens. In the tasting room or on the patio, guests can enjoy estate-grown wines and vineyard vistas. Renowned for its iconic postmodern design by architect Michael Graves, Clos Pegase is set on a volcanic knoll and contains both the winery and a residence. Visitors will be dazzled by the property’s grand entrance, open roof and cypress-lined courtyard.

Red wines to try at Clos Pegase include merlot and cabernet sauvignon; the chardonnay is a crowd-pleaser as well. Experiences such as tastings and cave tours are offered daily by appointment only. Flights start at $40 per person.

Address: 1060 Dunaweal Lane, Calistoga, CA 94515

Phone number: 866-474-3021

Chimney Rock: Napa

Situated on the Silverado Trail in the Stags Leap District, Chimney Rock features Cape Dutch architecture, a style prominent in South Africa that includes white stucco exteriors and other distinct elements. Visitors can admire the ornate wall sculpture of Ganymede — known in Greek mythology as the cupbearer to the gods — from the courtyard of the tasting room.

Highly regarded for its cabernet sauvignon, Chimney Rock offers the 90-minute “Vineyard Odyssey Tour & Tasting” daily. It includes a tour of the estate, an overview of winemaking and an outdoor tasting session for $150 per person. Other experiences include “Taste of Terroir” — a 60-minute tasting for $70 per person — as well as an ecotour option.

Address: 5350 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558

Phone number: 707-257-2641, ext. 3218

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars: Napa

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars is one of the top Napa Valley wineries located in the city of Napa — perfect for your next wine vacation. Founded in 1970, the company took home the top prize for its cabernet sauvignon in the 1976 “Judgement of Paris” wine competition. Today, Stag’s Leap offers multiple tasting options and is best known for its chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. On-site experiences range from tasting flights to a wine and food pairing with dishes created by chef Travis Westrope. You can even take a behind-the-scenes tour through some of the property’s scenic wine caves. The price range for tastings and tours is $75 to $295 per person.

Address: 5766 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558

Phone number: 707-261-6410

[See more of Napa Valley: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

Castello di Amoroso: Calistoga

For a wine tasting fit for royalty, stop by Castello di Amoroso in Calistoga. The estate’s Italian-style medieval castle features five towers, 100-plus rooms (95 of which are devoted to winemaking) and 1,000-pound doors made in Italy. Plus, the regal property boasts a church, a drawbridge, secret passageways and a loggia. It has hosted famous visitors like actor Robert Redford, NFL player Joe Montana and rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

At Castello di Amoroso, oenophiles have access to a variety of tours and tastings, some of which are paired with cheeses or chocolates. The winery produces all kinds of vinos, such as pinot grigio, pinot noir and a “Super Tuscan” blend. Take a self-guided castle tour and enjoy five-wine tastings starting at $50 (reservations required); other experiences include guided tours and charcuterie pairings. Visitors can even stay overnight in Monastero le Vallesi, an Italian monastery that is more than 1,000 years old.

Address: 4045 St. Helena Highway, Calistoga, CA 94515

Phone number: 707-967-6272

Domaine Carneros: Napa

Sip wine in a French-inspired chateau at Domaine Carneros, which resembles the 18th-century Château de la Marquetterie in France. Enjoy a reservation-only seated tasting on a terrace overlooking the estate and pair your sips with charcuterie and cheese. The winery’s award-winning sparkling wine and pinot noir are standard crowd-pleasers, but those seeking an even more special experience should sign up for “The Art of Sabrage” to enjoy the property’s celebrated wines paired with meat and caviar, starting at $150 per person. Domaine Carneros even offers a vegan cheese pairing option and caviar flights. Standard tasting flights start at $40 per person.

Address: 1240 Duhig Road, Napa CA 94558

Phone number: 800-716-2788, ext. 150

Inglenook: Rutherford

Francis Ford Coppola and Eleanor Coppola are proprietors of this winery and chateau in Rutherford, which includes both the original Inglenook chateau (constructed in the 1880s) and the Niebaum-Coppola Estate Winery. Inglenook is home to a European-style bistro; the Infinity Caves, which are subterranean wine cellars carved into the hillside; and an open-air courtyard with a reflecting pool. Kids ages 12 and older allowed at this winery, but pets and picnicking are not. The property’s signature wine, Rubicon, is named after the river Julius Caesar crossed in 49 B.C. The winery also produces varietals like syrah and sauvignon blanc. Wine tastings start at $75 per person.

Address: 1991 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford, CA 94573

Phone number: 707-968-1100

Robert Mondavi Winery: Oakville

Oakville’s Robert Mondavi Winery was founded in 1966 and is best known for its cabernet sauvignon wine and signature Fumé Blanc, which is made from sauvignon blanc grapes. You’ll find both wine tastings and culinary experiences at this Oakville winery. Patrons can enjoy wine tastings starting at $65 per person on the winery’s patio overlooking To Kalon Vineyard and opt to pair wines with lunch or dinner.

Address: 7801 St. Helena Highway, Oakville, CA 94562

Phone number: 888-766-6328

Del Dotto Estate: St. Helena

At this Venetian-style estate, wine lovers can sample varietals like cabernet sauvignon, including the property’s signature vino The Beast. Del Dotto Estate in St. Helena honors the Del Dotto family’s heritage, with elegant wine caves, Italian marble and large chandeliers. In the caves, visitors can enjoy the “Cave Experience & Barrel Tasting” starting at $120 per person. The experience includes both white and red wines, some poured directly from oak barrels sourced from around the world. Besides the Del Dotto Estate in St. Helena, this winery also has two locations in Napa: Historic Del Dotto and Piazza Del Dotta.

Address: 1445 St. Helena Highway S., St. Helena, CA 94574

Phone number: 707-963-2134

HALL St. Helena: St. Helena

Art lovers would be remiss to leave Napa Valley without visiting HALL St. Helena, a winery that mixes contemporary artwork with fine wines. To fully immerse yourself in the property’s art, book the 90-minute “HALLmark Tour” (at $75 per person), which includes a tour of the grounds as well as more information about winemaking and some of the winery’s artwork. At the end of the tour, you’ll enjoy a seated tasting of four award-winning wines and a cheese pairing in a private salon. You can even download the HALL Art app for a self-guided art tour.

The estate is known for its cabernet sauvignon, merlot and sauvignon blanc varietals. Book the 60-minute “Art of Cabernet” experience ($60 per person) to sample some of the vineyard’s best cabernet sauvignons. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended. HALL also has tours and tastings available at its Rutherford location.

Address: 401 St. Helena Highway S., St. Helena, CA

Phone number: 707-967-2626

[Read: The Top Napa Valley Wine Tours.]

Opus One Winery: Oakville

Known for its Opus One and Overture wines, Opus One Winery is an estate located in Oakville that comprises four vineyards growing five Bordeaux grape varieties. For $100 per person, visitors can sip wine in a courtyard amid 120-year-old olive trees or on a terrace overlooking the vineyards. Alternatively, upgrade to the “Opus One Experience” ($200 per person) to tour the winery and vineyards. You’ll also learn about the estate’s winemaking practices as you enjoy a glass of vino and an expertly prepared light food pairing.

Address: 7900 St. Helena Highway, Oakville, CA 94562

Phone number: 800-292-6787

Joseph Phelps Vineyards: St. Helena

You’ll find a variety of interesting tastings at Joseph Phelps, a winery and vineyard located off the Silverado Trail outside of St. Helena. Joseph Phelps is known for its flagship Insignia wine, cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir and sparkling wine. Spend a day enjoying wine and food pairings developed by the winery’s chef (ranging from $350 to $450 per person), or learning how the venue’s location influences the wines it produces and what role oak barrels play in making cabernet sauvignon. The 75-minute seated “Terrace Tasting” costs $115 per person; there are also tasting experiences for blending Insignia and learning about wine aromas.

Address: 200 Taplin Road, St. Helena, CA 94574

Phone number: 707-963-2745

Far Niente: Oakville

The Italian name of Far Niente, founded in 1885 by a participant in California’s gold rush, means “without a care.” The stone winery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is best known for its chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon, offers 13 acres of laid-back gardens filled with colorful azaleas, redwoods, acacias and dogwoods. There are also large wine caves where vintage varietals are aged in French oak barrels.

Wine tasting experiences start at $100 per person for 60 minutes. Visitors can also upgrade to a 90-minute tasting that includes a guided tour of the estate starting at $130 per person, or sample Cave Collection library vintages alongside food pairings for $250 each.

Address: 1350 Acacia Drive, Oakville, CA 94562

Phone number: 707-944-2861

Frog’s Leap: Rutherford

According to Frog’s Leap, “Time’s fun when you’re having flies!” Along with its playful motto, the Rutherford winery — which was founded in 1981 — is recognized by its trademark red barn. Frog’s Leap farms its grapes organically, without irrigation. Top wines from Frog’s Leap include cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, merlot, zinfandel and others. Wine experiences start at $40 for a flight of three wines at the Garden Bar. Guided tours with tastings can teach you more about the Rutherford AVA. Making an appointment at Frog’s Leap is recommended, as walk-in capacity is limited.

Address: 8815 Conn Creek Road, Rutherford, CA 94573

Phone number: 707-963-4704

Cliff Lede Vineyards: Yountville

Founded in 2002 by the Ledes, this family-owned winery sprawls across 60 acres in the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley. The property is divided into two main vineyards: the Poetry Vineyard (known for its flagship cabernet sauvignon) and the Twin Peaks Estate. Take your pick of several wine experiences at Cliff Lede, including some private options. Wine tastings start at $60 for the alfresco “Reserved Tasting” on the veranda and are by appointment only.

Address: 1473 Yountville Cross Road, Yountville, CA 94599

Phone number: 707-944-8642

V. Sattui Winery: St. Helena

V. Sattui Winery is a family institution that has been in Napa Valley since 1885. It was originally founded by Vittorio Sattui and was reestablished by his great-grandson in 1976. The winery boasts handcrafted wines that can only be purchased on the property and a Michelin-starred Italian chef. The estate has an iconic stone tower, a terrace and beautiful gardens for wandering through with a glass of wine. Stop by the deli and marketplace to pick up artisan snacks for a picnic on the lawn or order culinary delights from a weekend food truck. A variety of wine tasting options are available, starting at $45 for a one-hour indoor tasting.

Address: 1111 White Lane, St. Helena, CA 94574

Phone number: 707-963-7774

Pine Ridge Vineyards: Napa

Known for its world-famous cabernet sauvignon, including its flagship FORTIS wine, Pine Ridge Vineyards is a 160-acre property in the heart of the Stags Leap District, with sweeping views of the palisades. A guided tasting starts at $55 per person for a 60-minute experience. Other options include a cave tour and tasting or bottle service in the garden, but reservations are required for all experiences.

Address: 5901 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558

Phone number: 800-575-9777

