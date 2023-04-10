10 Fun Part-Time Jobs for Retirement

Retirement is often portrayed as lazy days at home broken up by afternoons spent on the golf course. However, not…

Retirement is often portrayed as lazy days at home broken up by afternoons spent on the golf course. However, not everyone wants to spend their golden years unemployed.

“It isn’t always about making money,” says Izzy Kharasch, president of consulting firm Hospitality Works, Inc. “It’s about social interactions.”

Many retirees seek out part-time jobs to help fill the days and meet new people, as well as earn income to supplement retirement savings. If you are interested in joining the ranks of working retirees, here are some ideas for fun part-time jobs for retirement.

— Tutor.

— Delivery driver.

— Babysitter.

— Dog walker or pet sitter.

— Restaurant worker.

— Groundskeeper.

— Tour guide.

— Travel agent.

— Retail clerk.

— Blogger.

Here’s a closer look at each job including national average hourly wage data from employment website ZipRecruiter.

Tutor

Average hourly wage: $22

Tutoring is one of the most retiree-friendly job opportunities available, according to data from ZipRecruiter. A review of its jobs listings shows tutoring ranks third in the number of postings that include language which indicates positions are a good fit for retirees.

“There are many online tutoring sites where you can use your experience and knowledge to help others learn a new skill or subject — all from the comfort of your home,” notes Travis Lindemoen, founder of jobs marketplace Enjoy Mondays and managing director at staffing agency Nexus IT Group.

Delivery Driver

Average hourly wage: $16

If you enjoy driving, delivering packages, meals or groceries could be a fun part-time job. A variety of apps — from Uber to Shipt to DoorDash — use independent drivers to deliver orders to customers. These jobs give retirees freedom to pick up work as they want with no obligation to work specific shifts.

Amazon Flex is another part-time delivery option. These jobs allow people to schedule a block of deliveries that could include purchases from Amazon.com or groceries or other products from local stores. The online retailer says its Flex drivers typically earn $18 to $25 per hour.

Babysitter

Average hourly wage: $17

If you love children but don’t get enough time with the grandkids, you could earn extra money babysitting. Some working parents need regular child care throughout the week while others simply need a babysitter for an occasional night out. You may be able to find leads on these jobs through your circle of friends and acquaintances. Positions can also be found on websites such as Care.com and Sittercity.com.

Dog Walker or Pet Sitter

Average hourly wage: $16

Maybe kids aren’t your thing, but you love animals. In that case, jobs as a dog walker or pet sitter might be ideal, and opportunities for this work can be plentiful. Companies such as Rover, which connect pet owners with walkers and sitters, have trouble finding enough workers to keep up with demand, according to Nathan Brunner, CEO of job search website Salarship.

“Dog walking is an excellent activity for retirees as it is a low-impact exercise that doesn’t put a lot of strain on the body,” Brunner says. “Even though the salary is low (around $15 per hour on Salarship), spending time with furry friends is always fun.”

Restaurant Worker

Average hourly wage: $12

Restaurants offer a variety of jobs, from manning the host stand to plating desserts. Many older workers like the social aspect of restaurant work, but even those who are not outgoing could find positions preparing food stations in the morning before other staff and customers arrive.

“Hospitality could easily be for everyone,” Kharasch says. His advice is to skip the online applications though. Instead, visit a restaurant during a slow time and ask to speak with a manager. Let them know you are interested in a part-time position and see what options may present themselves.

Groundskeeper

Average hourly wage: $15

Retirees who want to spend time in the great outdoors may find grounds maintenance is a fun job to have.

“Turns out, retired senior citizens love mowing five or 10 (lawns) once a week as a way to make supplemental income while getting fresh air,” according to Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a company he describes as the Uber of lawn care.

“We have found that the better performing vendors on our platform are over the age of 55 and many of them [are] retired senior citizens,” Clayton says. He adds that the average vendor on GreenPal makes $55 per hour mowing lawns through the platform.

Tour Guide

Average hourly wage: $17

Some say being a tour guide is one of the most enjoyable jobs for older workers. A 2022 working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research says guides have one of the most age-friendly jobs available. These positions can make good use of retirees’ soft skills, such as effective communication.

Travel Agent

Average hourly wage: $19

Travel agents have another job that retirees might find fun. These workers help families, couples and individuals plan and book vacations to destinations both near and far.

“You’ll get paid based on commissions when people book through you but retain freedom over (your work schedule) throughout the week,” Lindemoen says. “It’s worth noting too that older tourists often prefer working with agents closer in age.”

Retail Clerk

Average hourly wage: $13

Working as a retail clerk is one way to get out of the house and meet others who share your interests. Many cities and towns have small specialized shops that could benefit from older workers who have experience in their niche, whether that be sewing or fishing.

Of course, there are many positions available at big box retailers as well. For those who retired from a demanding career, the opportunity to greet or check out customers at a retail store can be a nice change of pace.

Blogger

Average hourly wage: $22

After amassing decades of career and life experience, retirees may be ready to share their wisdom with others, and blogging can be a fun way to do that. While many bloggers run their own websites, others may work as freelance writers and provide content to websites that are run by other individuals or companies.

Earning money from a blog is not always a straightforward proposition. Bloggers who run their own site may get paid via online advertisers, affiliate marketing links or sponsored posts. Websites such as ProBlogger and Copyblogger offer tips and advice on how to get started.

