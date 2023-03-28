Zynerba: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEVON, Pa. (AP) — DEVON, Pa. (AP) — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million…

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Devon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35 million, or 82 cents per share.

