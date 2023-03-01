Zuora: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.9…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $103 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $122 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $338.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Zuora said it expects revenue in the range of $101 million to $103 million.

_____

