Zumiez: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.…

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $280.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $958.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $178 million to $184 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $278.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUMZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUMZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.